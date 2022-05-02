Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Newburg; victim identified by officials

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane, near East Indian Trail.
Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane, near East Indian Trail.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

LaLand Hurt, 32, from Louisville, died at University Hospital from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds, according to the deputy coroner.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 5200 block of Bonita Lane, near East Indian Trail, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot. Investigators later determined the shooting had happened one street over in the 4400 block of Plantus Place, Mitchell confirmed.

Hurt was sent to University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition before later dying.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Mitchell said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

