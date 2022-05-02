Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway identified by officials
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Sunday night.
Louisville Metro police officers responded to a crash at Dixie Highway near Trent Avenue just before 8 p.m., LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
Investigators believe 39-year-old Derik Weyrauch was heading south on Dixie on his motorcycle when he rear-ended a sedan.
Weyrauch was critically injured and later died at the hospital, Ruoff said.
Officials said it appeared Weyrauch was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.
The driver of the other car stayed at the scene and were not hurt.
