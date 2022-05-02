New attractions featured in reopening of Guntown Mountain in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) -Lovers of the Wild West, your chance to experience those days is here again! Guntown Mountain is now back open in Cave City.

Last weekend, was the official opening weekend of the well-known Cave City attraction, where a few new attractions and opportunities for visitors as well, including a freak show that features fire-eating.

“We have some new shows and new gunfights that we’ve put in,” said Nathan Frensley, an owner and director of the attraction.

″The freak show is brand new you’re gonna see all kinds of really cool stuff from fire eating to people changing to gorillas to sticking a three-inch nail up their nose, all kinds of cool stuff,” said Dinky Gowen, the resident magician, and an owner.

When asked more about the fire-eating aspects of the freak show, Adrienne Phoniex the attraction’s resident fire-eater said she learned from a friend.

“I always wanted to be a performer. And I grew up, you know, in a small little town here in Kentucky and didn’t really have an opportunity, you know, the schools that I went to didn’t have plays and stuff like that,” she said, “But as a child, I always came to Guntown Mountain with my dad, who’s a huge Western fanatic. And then when I was an older teenager, I got a job here as a cancan girl, and it kind of steamrolled after that”.

Guntown Mountain first opened its doors to the public back in 1969, offering a way for visitors to travel back in time and experience the wild west for a few hours.

As for the number of visitors who have been to the attraction so far, Frensley said it’s been a slow start but the ones that have been are excited to see it open. ”Everybody seems to be having a good time and enjoying the shows,” he said.

For those who work there being able to do what they do is immeasurable. “It’s the best place to work. It’s the best place I’ve ever worked, better than Disneyland,” Helen Williams, an assistant in the magic show said.

The attraction is located at 101 Huckleberry Knob Road in Cave City. It is open on Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm and on Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm.

For more information and where to get tickets, visit their website or Facebook page.

