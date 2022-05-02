Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Pegasus Parade marches again in downtown Louisville

The parade hadn't rolled down Broadway since 2019, and you could tell the city missed it.
By David Ochoa
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a three year COVID hiatus, the Zoeller Pump Pegasus Parade marches again in honor of Derby week.

The parade hadn’t rolled down Broadway since 2019, and tens of thousands packed the sidewalk while the bands, cars and floats made their way west from Campbell Street.

At the start of the parade, the participants lined up for as far as the eye can see.

“It’s like getting out from the winter, but our winter’s been two years long,” spectator Gerry Williger said.

Marching bands, dance squads, floats and more took over Broadway for about two hours, marching for 17 blocks.

For some like Mary Raggs, this was their first parade.

“It’s my first time experiencing this since I moved here,” she said. “I got to say, I’m having a ball.”

Raggs moved to Louisville 10 years ago and decided this year was the year to attend with her family.

This is the first time the parade has been on a Sunday instead of the Thursday before Derby.

For people like Williger who work Monday through Friday, the time change made things much easier.

“I’m a teacher and I’ve been giving tests, so weekends are easier for me,” Williger said.

Other spectators like Dequasha Curly, who’s a student, felt differently about the change.

“I miss the Thursday because we used to get out school early,” she said.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Loving Louisville.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Gene Snyder
Fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway identified by officials
The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released
Officers are investigating a double shooting in the Highview neighborhood.
Two people in critical condition after double shooting in Highview neighborhood
No charges are anticipated.
LMPD officer involved in Bardstown Road crash

Latest News

The Belle of Louisville
Great Steamboat Race kicks off on Wednesday
The 67th Pegasus Parade in downtown Louisville
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade - Pt. 2
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade
WATCH: KDF Zoeller Pump Co. Pegasus Parade - Pt. 1