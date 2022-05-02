Pegasus Parade marches again in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a three year COVID hiatus, the Zoeller Pump Pegasus Parade marches again in honor of Derby week.

The parade hadn’t rolled down Broadway since 2019, and tens of thousands packed the sidewalk while the bands, cars and floats made their way west from Campbell Street.

At the start of the parade, the participants lined up for as far as the eye can see.

“It’s like getting out from the winter, but our winter’s been two years long,” spectator Gerry Williger said.

Marching bands, dance squads, floats and more took over Broadway for about two hours, marching for 17 blocks.

For some like Mary Raggs, this was their first parade.

“It’s my first time experiencing this since I moved here,” she said. “I got to say, I’m having a ball.”

Raggs moved to Louisville 10 years ago and decided this year was the year to attend with her family.

This is the first time the parade has been on a Sunday instead of the Thursday before Derby.

For people like Williger who work Monday through Friday, the time change made things much easier.

“I’m a teacher and I’ve been giving tests, so weekends are easier for me,” Williger said.

Other spectators like Dequasha Curly, who’s a student, felt differently about the change.

“I miss the Thursday because we used to get out school early,” she said.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Loving Louisville.”

