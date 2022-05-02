Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A seismograph at Louisiana State University reportedly recorded a small earthquake at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Country music star Garth Brooks performed in front of a sold-out, enthusiastic crowd.

When the singer performed crowd favorite, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph on campus recorded a small earthquake, according to LSU.

An LSU professor set up a seismograph machine tonight for the @garthbrooks concert in Baton Rouge.



Here's a snapshot of what it looked like when he played Callin' Baton Rouge.https://t.co/uuqI74fBak pic.twitter.com/ThjfEJ4q0y — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) May 1, 2022

WAFB reports the audience could be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted about the concert on social media, saying the show was “better than his wildest dreams.”

UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE pic.twitter.com/OSWcH1WEaz — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.