Seniors in Fern Creek HS program receive millions of dollars in college scholarship offers

Ivy Plus Academy at Fern Creek High School
Ivy Plus Academy at Fern Creek High School(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thirty seniors from Fern Creek High School’s The Ivy Plus Academy are graduating with scholarship offers totaling millions of dollars to some of the country’s most prestigious colleges and universities.

The Ivy Plus Academy’s mission is to support low-income, first-generation, and/or minority students in their college journeys and ensure that they are not under-matched along the way.

Beau Baker started the Ivy Plus program back in 2015. He set out to help and support students whose parents did not attend college, students who could not afford to go to college, and students who are frequently underrepresented in college.

Students enrolled in Ivy Plus take a number of rigorous courses throughout their high school career and have access to extensive college counseling.

Trishna Dahal was born in Nepal. She will be a first-generation college student at Tufts University in Boston. She said she owes much of her success to Ivy Plus and Baker.

“When you see numbers like 9% acceptance rate, you think, ‘oh, I’ll never get in,” Dahal said, “but when you have someone like Mr. Baker propelling you, saying, ‘you can get it, you have the grades for it,’ knowing there’s someone rooting for you, it really makes a difference.”

Dahal said she plans to major in computer science.

Baker said that he is proud of each student and that he is probably more grateful to his students than they are to him.

“It does make me feel enthused that I’ve got their gratitude,” Baker said, “but no matter how much thanks they feel for me, it shies in comparison I have for them for trusting me to do this.”

The seniors have received approximately $23 million in college scholarships in total.

