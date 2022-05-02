StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/2

Derby Week wouldn’t be complete without some weather drama, right?

And we have our share.

First system is Tuesday that will have some t-storms early in the day but the severe risk is more in the afternoon and evening.

We get a decent break Wednesday.

Then the next system rolls in Thursday PM into Oaks that could pose a t-storm threat to start that will transition more into a lighter rain setup. And yes, some of the light rain could carry over into Derby Day.

But we have a lot to get through first before we can get into those specifics.

Hang tight and enjoy the video!

