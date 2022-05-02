Contact Troubleshooters
Two additional lawsuits filed against Jack Harlow, Louisville nightclub

Jack Harlow performing at 4th Street Live! in Louisville
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people injured at an event last year on Derby Day 2021 are suing Vibes Nightclub and Louisville rapper Jack Harlow.

Harlow was at the club on River Road during a Derby Eve celebration when the shooting happened early in the morning on May 1, 2021.

Abelson Barthelemy’s lawsuit, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Apr. 21, stated Vibes, the club’s security, Harlow and his hired security all played a role in his being shot that night.

Kasmira Nash, a Vibes bartender, was killed in the shooting, and Harlow’s DJ Ronnie O’Bannon was later arrested for murder and tampering with evidence.

Nash’s family filed a lawsuit back in December against Harlow and the club’s owner, Allen Evans III.

In Barthelemy’s lawsuit, attorneys claimed that the club, now known as Zero’s Luxe Lounge, and its employees allowed people with guns to enter without being checked by security. He said Harlow should have been informed that his hired bodyguard was armed as well.

Barthelemy claimed that his injury kept him out of work and without a source of income to cover his medical bills after he was shot.

More than a week later, another lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court by Samia Shepard on Apr. 30.

The woman’s attorneys claim due to the negligence of the nightclub, its security, Harlow and his security team, Shepard was trampled on by other guests of the nightclub when the shooting occurred.

Shepard is suing for damages, medical expenses and loss of income.

O’Bannon argued in court in October the shooting was done in self defense.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

