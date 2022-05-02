UofL Health, Mary & Elizabeth compete in Derby-spirited staff wheelchair race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Health and Mary and Elizabeth Hospital hosted a staff wheelchair race Monday in honor of of the upcoming Kentucky Derby.
The race kicked off around 11:30 a.m. behind Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. Staff raced around cones using their own version of a “track,” the release said.
Employees Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana won with the fastest times.
