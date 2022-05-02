Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Health, Mary & Elizabeth compete in Derby-spirited staff wheelchair race

Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana had the fastest time around the cones.
Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana had the fastest time around the cones.(UofL Health)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Health and Mary and Elizabeth Hospital hosted a staff wheelchair race Monday in honor of of the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

The race kicked off around 11:30 a.m. behind Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. Staff raced around cones using their own version of a “track,” the release said.

Employees Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana won with the fastest times.

Winners Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana who had the fastest time around the cones.
Winners Shawn Crawford and Ben Quintana who had the fastest time around the cones.(UofL Health)

