ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALERT DAY: TODAY (5/3/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon
  • WIND: Gusts near/over 30 MPH possible today
  • THURSDAY: Another period of strong/severe thunderstorms possible into the evening/overnight
  • OAKS/DERBY OUTLOOK: Rain likely Oaks but easing to drizzle and slowly ending Derby Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now that the morning rain has mostly moved out of the region, we’ll see some drier weather through midday. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon; some may be strong to severe with damaging winds as the main threat.

The showers and thunderstorms continue into the evening, gradually moving out of the region after sunset. Dry conditions are expected for the rest of the night as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and cool with highs in the 60s. Wednesday night remains dry and cloudy as temperatures return to the 50s.

We’ll watch for heavy rain and thunderstorms early Oaks Day with showers possibly redeveloping in the afternoon hours. It is still unclear how quickly the light rain chance will fade into Derby Day so stay close to the forecast for updates.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.


