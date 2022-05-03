Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A North Carolina couple has been arrested after the woman’s boyfriend abused and tortured her two children, ages 2 and 9, officials said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and 25-year-old Patricia Leigh Hall were arrested Friday. Officials said Elliot abused the children, and Hall allowed the abuse to happen.

The investigation started when deputies responded to a call on April 8 regarding the well-being of the 2-year-old boy. Deputies said the child was suffering from facial injuries, possibly caused by abuse.

According to Major John Sifford, the toddler had a bloody nose when deputies arrived at the home. The toddler was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, authorities said they determined that Elliot, the boyfriend of the children’s mother, abused and tortured both children on multiple occasions.

According to the report, Hall allowed Elliott to slap the 2-year-old child, leaving marks on the child’s head. Elliott is also accused of holding the 2-year-old down in the bathtub while spraying the child’s face with water. He also allegedly bruised the child’s mouth, jaws and face, which led to the bloody nose that deputies reported seeing when they visited the house.

Elliott also is accused of stuffing rags and clothing into the young child’s mouth as punishment.

Rowan County detectives along with the Department of Social Services launched an investigation into the situation, temporarily removing the toddler and his 9-year-old sibling from the home.

Elliot is charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under the age of 12. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

Hall is being held under a $50,000 secured bond and is facing several counts of misdemeanor child abuse and failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

