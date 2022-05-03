Derby 2022: LMPD, federal agencies unveil parking, traffic, safety plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While some are picking out their hats, and others are picking their bets, first responders from 20 different local, state, and federal public safety agencies are prepared for the first, full-capacity Kentucky Derby since 2019.

“Our goal is to have a safe and secure environment so that everyone can enjoy the day,” Josh Bell, the senior director of security at Churchill Downs, said.

Those driving to the track will find three free parking choices at Churchill Downs.

Permit holders may park on-site, while others may park at Cardinal Stadium and walk to the track. Alternatively, cars can be parked at the Kentucky Exposition Center and ride a shuttle to and from Churchill Downs.

Those using rideshare services can be dropped off and picked up at Cardinal Stadium and then walk to Churchill Downs.

General admission ticket holders must enter through the infield gates only.

Every visitor should anticipate passing through a security check before entering Churchill Downs.

“For spectators, there is enhanced security screening this week for Derby,” Bell said. “That will include magnetometers, bag checks, x-rays, to help make sure everyone is safe but also to expedite as fast as possible.”

While first responders from a variety of agencies will be visible around Churchill Downs, they are asking for the public’s help in reporting any illegal or suspicious behavior.

“We need the public to be our eyes and ears,” LMPD Assistant Chief Andy McClinton said. “If you see something suspicious, please say something.”

Those going to the track should make sure their phones are charged and they have two phone numbers memorized in case they need them.

If a situation is not an emergency, call (502) 574-7111; those who want to report something anonymously should call (502) 574-LMPD. Fans can also text “Derby” to 67283 to get information about the track’s safety.

Central Avenue will be closed at 5:30 p.m. on both Oaks and Derby tracks, and the Louisville Metro Police Department will begin implementing its departure strategy to move people out of Churchill Downs. There will be a great deal of traffic redirected during that time.

For driving and parking information, click here. For a list of prohibited items at the track, click here.

