FDA ban on menthol cigarettes unfairly targets Black smokers, Louisville business owner says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FDA wants to get rid of menthol cigarettes. There’s a new proposed rule that would ban tobacco companies from making menthols and flavored cigars.

The agency wants to keep kids from picking up smoking and help reduce tobacco-related disease and death, particularly in the Black community. Not everyone is on board though.

Fadi Faouri owns VIP Smoke Shop in downtown Louisville. He’s been in the same spot for 11 years. Most of his business comes from menthol cigarettes.

“You’re talking about 65% of my business is going to be gone,” Faouri said.

He is very much against the idea of the FDA banning menthols, and not just because of the hit to his bottom line.

“It’s a racist thing... they’re doing it for one reason and one reason only,” Faouri said. “To ‘help’ certain type of people, called Black people, and they’re not helping so-called Black people. But they’re targeting that type of people.”

Dr. John Wesley McConnell with Norton Pulmonary Specialists said the reason the FDA is targeting Black people is because tobacco companies did it first decades ago.

“There are promotions,” McConnell said. “You get a pack, a coupon to get a couple of packs, and they promote menthol cigarettes more than other cigarettes in the minority community.”

He says in Kentucky, 23% of adults smoke. That number is only 14% in the Black community.

Even though fewer Black people smoke than white people and start later in life, they still end up with significantly worse health outcomes when it comes to heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

But what about the freedom to choose whether to smoke or not?

“Nobody on this earth could tell me not to smoke a cigarette or make me not to smoke a cigarette,” Faouri said. “I’m not harming anybody else.”

McConnell doesn’t think that’s true though. He said we’re all paying for smokers’ medical care.

“If we could tax cigarettes enough to pay for the healthcare costs, then sure, we could get it for free,” McConnell said. “But you and I and everyone who doesn’t smoke are paying through our government taxes to support people who do smoke. I have a choice, you have a choice, but our choices aren’t impacting somebody’s health and costing money.”

The FDA has not made any decisions yet. Public comments can be submitted online starting Wednesday.

Also worth noting is that this ban would not make possessing menthol cigarettes illegal. It would only impact manufacturers. The FDA can only enforce its rule on tobacco companies.

The FDA does not plan to make a final decision until July 5.

