FORECAST: Next rain chances arrive Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly cloudy and cooler overnight

Clouds hold, highs in the 60s for Steamboat Race

Showers & storms likely late Thursday & Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The showers and thunderstorms have moved east. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky overnight as low temperatures settle back in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday comes in mostly cloudy too with cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

A cooler Steamboat Race Day forecast compared to the past couple days. Mostly cloudy skies linger into Wednesday night with more mild temperatures in the 50s.

Thursday is Thurby! We’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms increase during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday as an area of low pressure moves closer. Temperatures warm back into the 70s.

Rain chances linger into the predawn hours Friday. Some breaks in the rain early in the day look possible before daytime heating ignites storms along the approaching front Friday afternoon.

Some of these storms could be strong as they move through Oaks afternoon. In the wake of the frontal passage rain chances diminish Friday evening.

We’ll keep only a small scattered rain chance in the forecast for Derby Day.

