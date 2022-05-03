LMPD: 3 arrested after shooting, police pursuit in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after leading police on a pursuit starting in Okolona and ending in East Louisville on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a shooting at a gas station between the Outer Loop and Fern Valley Road around 3:30 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The caller told police a woman had fired a gun into a vehicle, possibly hitting the occupants inside, and then taking off in the same vehicle with the occupants in a struggle, Ruoff said.

A witness followed the vehicle and sent information to officers before LMPD cruisers were able to track the vehicle on I-65 near I-264 East.

Ruoff said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled the scene as an occupant threw a handgun out the window. Police said the handgun was later retrieved.

The vehicle stopped at I-264 East at I-71 North, where all three occupants of the vehicle, one adult woman and two adult men, were taken into custody.

No other details were provided. LMPD said the shooting is under investigation.

