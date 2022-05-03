Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD: 3 arrested after shooting, police pursuit in Okolona

Police lights
Police lights(Storyblocks.com)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested after leading police on a pursuit starting in Okolona and ending in East Louisville on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a shooting at a gas station between the Outer Loop and Fern Valley Road around 3:30 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The caller told police a woman had fired a gun into a vehicle, possibly hitting the occupants inside, and then taking off in the same vehicle with the occupants in a struggle, Ruoff said.

A witness followed the vehicle and sent information to officers before LMPD cruisers were able to track the vehicle on I-65 near I-264 East.

Ruoff said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled the scene as an occupant threw a handgun out the window. Police said the handgun was later retrieved.

The vehicle stopped at I-264 East at I-71 North, where all three occupants of the vehicle, one adult woman and two adult men, were taken into custody.

No other details were provided. LMPD said the shooting is under investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
The quick-hitting rain and snow system hits areas of Southern Kentucky early Tuesday, providing...
FORECAST: Next rain chances arrive Thursday
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update
JCPS Bus 2015, May 3, 2022
JCPS: Bus driver ‘responded appropriately’ in I-64 hydroplane crash
WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 3, 2022
WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 3, 2022
JCPS said no additional or updated training would happen based on this particular crash.
JCPS: Bus driver ‘responded appropriately’ in I-64 hydroplane crash
A big race affecting a large portion of Southern Indiana was the republican battle for US...
Indiana primary elections conclude with new Republican congressional candidate