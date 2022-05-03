Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers arrested a man in connection to a shooting that killed a woman early Tuesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Macon Ave. and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed. The woman was taken to University Hospital and later died.

Officers were notified of a suspect in the case found walking in the area of Frankfort Ave, according to an arrest report. Police said the suspect was found in the 2000 block of Frankfort Ave. with a handgun and small amounts of marijuana.

The suspect told detectives he shot the woman before leaving the residence.

Michael Coates, 39, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking marijuana, according to the arrest report.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Coates is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

