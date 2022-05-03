Contact Troubleshooters
New interim public health director announced as Dr. Sarah Moyer moves to Humana

Dr. Jeff Howard, Metro Public Health and Wellness' medical director, as the new interim director and chief health strategist.
Dr. Jeff Howard, Metro Public Health and Wellness’ medical director, as the new interim director and chief health strategist.(Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has appointed a new interim director of Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness as current director, Dr. Sarah Moyer, takes a new position at Humana.

Dr. Jeff Howard, Metro Public Health and Wellness’ medical director, as the new interim director and chief health strategist starting on May 27, according to the Mayor’s office.

On Tuesday, Fischer announced that Moyer had taken a new position as Chief Medical Officer for Humana’s Medicaid business in Kentucky.

Moyer had joined as the metro’s medical director in 2015 and named the city’s chief health strategist in 2017.

“From the get-go, Dr. Moyer was instrumental in leading our Louisville Metro Public Wellness team’s award-winning approaches to improving the health of all our residents, and she has shown those skills as our community navigated a once-in-a-century global pandemic,” Fischer said in a release. “I want to thank Dr. Moyer for her partnership, and I’m pleased to see her continue to be a leader in our community through her new role at Humana.”

Howard was appointed as the city’s medical director in late 2021 and served as the senior leader in the department to help facilitate external partnerships and support public health initiatives.

He had previously served as a health policy advisor to the Vice President of the United States and as the Commissioner for Public Health and Chief Medical Officer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“I look forward to this opportunity to serve my fellow Louisvillians,” Howard said in the release. “The ongoing pandemic has highlighted the necessity of a strong public health system and the Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness team has time and again demonstrated the ability to meet that need. I am grateful for their service and to be counted among them. Thank you to Mayor Fischer for entrusting me to lead this impressive and very important organization.”

Moyer will begin her role at Humana on July 5 and will remain as an advisory role to the Mayor through the end of the year.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

