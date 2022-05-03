Nicholson endorsed by dozens of elected officials, unions in Louisville mayoral election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - David Nicholson, a Democratic candidate for mayor of Louisville, is being endorsed by 32 current and past elected officials, as well as many of the region’s most powerful unions.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (D-District 14) said that Nicholson’s main focus as mayor is to reduce violent crime and homicides in the city, which she described as one of the city’s most pressing challenges right now.

“Louisville will not grow and prosper without a solid foundation of public safety,” Fowler said. “David’s deep experience in public safety will help us get there.”

Nicholson has received support from members of the Kentucky Legislature, the Louisville Metro Council, and other political figures throughout the years, notably Sen. Gerald Neal (D-District 33).

“David Nicholson is the only candidate with service in all three branches of government and has the extensive relationships that will make him effective the moment he is sworn into office,” Neal said.

Nicholson said he looks forward to working with those who endorsed him to “make Louisville better” and “create a brighter future.”

The following announced their endorsement for Nicholson on Tuesday:

Unions

UAW, Local 862

Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 502

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Lodge 25

Road Sprinkler Fitters, Local 669

Current Elected Officials

State Senator Gerald Neal

State Senator Denise Harper-Angel

Kentucky House of Representatives Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins

State Representative Mary Lou Marzian

State Representative Jeff Donohue

State Representative Charlie Miller

Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger

Metro Councilman Mark Fox

Metro Councilwoman Madonna Flood

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin

Metro Councilman Kevin Triplett

Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler

Middletown Mayor Byron Chapman

Jefferson County Judge Executive Queenie Averette

Former Elected Officials

Former State Senator Perry Clark

Former State Representative Dennis Horlander

Former Metro Councilwoman Marianne Butler

Former Metro Councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch

Former Metro Councilman President Ron Weston

Former Commonwealth Attorney David Stengel

Former Jefferson County PVA Tim Firkins

Former Jefferson County PVA Tony Lindauer

Former 1st Ward Alderman Melissa Mershon

Former 2nd Ward Alderman Sharon Hall

Former Board of Alderman President Creighton Mershon

Former “B” District Commissioner Delores Delahanty

Former Circuit Court Clerk Tony Miller

Former JCPS School Board Member Stephanie Horne

