Nicholson endorsed by dozens of elected officials, unions in Louisville mayoral election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - David Nicholson, a Democratic candidate for mayor of Louisville, is being endorsed by 32 current and past elected officials, as well as many of the region’s most powerful unions.
On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler (D-District 14) said that Nicholson’s main focus as mayor is to reduce violent crime and homicides in the city, which she described as one of the city’s most pressing challenges right now.
“Louisville will not grow and prosper without a solid foundation of public safety,” Fowler said. “David’s deep experience in public safety will help us get there.”
Nicholson has received support from members of the Kentucky Legislature, the Louisville Metro Council, and other political figures throughout the years, notably Sen. Gerald Neal (D-District 33).
“David Nicholson is the only candidate with service in all three branches of government and has the extensive relationships that will make him effective the moment he is sworn into office,” Neal said.
Nicholson said he looks forward to working with those who endorsed him to “make Louisville better” and “create a brighter future.”
The following announced their endorsement for Nicholson on Tuesday:
Unions
UAW, Local 862
Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 502
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Lodge 25
Road Sprinkler Fitters, Local 669
Current Elected Officials
State Senator Gerald Neal
State Senator Denise Harper-Angel
Kentucky House of Representatives Minority Floor Leader Joni Jenkins
State Representative Mary Lou Marzian
State Representative Jeff Donohue
State Representative Charlie Miller
Jefferson County PVA Colleen Younger
Metro Councilman Mark Fox
Metro Councilwoman Madonna Flood
Metro Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin
Metro Councilman Kevin Triplett
Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler
Middletown Mayor Byron Chapman
Jefferson County Judge Executive Queenie Averette
Former Elected Officials
Former State Senator Perry Clark
Former State Representative Dennis Horlander
Former Metro Councilwoman Marianne Butler
Former Metro Councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch
Former Metro Councilman President Ron Weston
Former Commonwealth Attorney David Stengel
Former Jefferson County PVA Tim Firkins
Former Jefferson County PVA Tony Lindauer
Former 1st Ward Alderman Melissa Mershon
Former 2nd Ward Alderman Sharon Hall
Former Board of Alderman President Creighton Mershon
Former “B” District Commissioner Delores Delahanty
Former Circuit Court Clerk Tony Miller
Former JCPS School Board Member Stephanie Horne
