Organization celebrating Black Americans in horse racing receives donation from Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, a local nonprofit organization promoting minorities in the horse racing industry received a generous donation from Churchill Downs.

The Ed Brown Society was created to bring exposure to the history of Black Americans in the equine industry and to create opportunities in the field for young people of color to gain industry exposure.

Churchill Downs hosted a set of announcements during Champions Day on Tuesday.

For the one-year anniversary of the race track’s Champions for Change initiative, created to allow more diverse change in the industry, Churchill Downs announced it would be donating $50,000 to further the Ed Brown Society’s efforts.

Darryl Love, the executive director of the Ed Brown Society, said the funds will be used to help bring more interest into the field for young people of color.

”This role is going to be about bringing individuals together to create that same of power that when we dig in, we’re all going to achieve that goal of racing towards the finish line,” Brown said. “But in this it’s not just a W for a thoroughbred but it will be a W for a young person.”

The Ed Brown Society also offers training and experience in the horse racing field through internships and scholarships.

