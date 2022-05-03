Contact Troubleshooters
Organization celebrating Black Americans in horse racing receives donation from Churchill Downs

Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, a local nonprofit organization promoting minorities in the horse...
Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, a local nonprofit organization promoting minorities in the horse racing industry received a generous donation from Churchill Downs.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, a local nonprofit organization promoting minorities in the horse racing industry received a generous donation from Churchill Downs.

The Ed Brown Society was created to bring exposure to the history of Black Americans in the equine industry and to create opportunities in the field for young people of color to gain industry exposure.

Churchill Downs hosted a set of announcements during Champions Day on Tuesday.

For the one-year anniversary of the race track’s Champions for Change initiative, created to allow more diverse change in the industry, Churchill Downs announced it would be donating $50,000 to further the Ed Brown Society’s efforts.

Darryl Love, the executive director of the Ed Brown Society, said the funds will be used to help bring more interest into the field for young people of color.

”This role is going to be about bringing individuals together to create that same of power that when we dig in, we’re all going to achieve that goal of racing towards the finish line,” Brown said. “But in this it’s not just a W for a thoroughbred but it will be a W for a young person.”

The Ed Brown Society also offers training and experience in the horse racing field through internships and scholarships.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
FORECAST: Clouds hold tough much of the day
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Southern Indiana primary election results

FORECAST: Clouds hold tough much of the day
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update
JCPS: Bus driver 'responded appropriately' in I-64 hydroplane crash
WAVE News - Tuesday night, May 3, 2022
JCPS: Bus driver 'responded appropriately' in I-64 hydroplane crash