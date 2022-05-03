Contact Troubleshooters
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High schools overturned after being involved in an accident on Interstate 64 west near the Watterson Expressway on May 3, 2022.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway and Tawana Andrew
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - St. Matthews police say a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus on westbound Interstate 64 happened after the bus hydroplaned.

MetroSafe says the first reports of the crash were received at 7:11 a.m. on I-64 west at the 11.8 mile marker. The location is just past the Watterson Expressway interchange.

The accident involved bus 2015 which was carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High schools. JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert rolled onto its side after hydroplaning. When it came to rest, the bus was off the right side of the interstate on its left side facing the wrong direction.

The crash was reported just after 7 AM.
The crash was reported just after 7 AM.(TRIMARC)

Hebert said 22 people - 21 students and the driver - were aboard the bus. Multiple students were taken to three Louisville-area hospitals - Norton Children’s in downtown Louisville, Norton Children’s Brownsboro in northeast Louisville Metro and Norton Women’s and Children’s on Dutchmans Lane in St. Matthews. The driver was not injured, Hebert said.

Maggie Roetker, a spokesperson for Norton Healthcare, said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

JCPS says they have notified the parents or guardians of all students on the bus and that JCPS Crisis Response team members were at each of the hospitals.

I-64 West was reopened to traffic at 9:40 a.m.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

