The spicy chicken sandwich is back at Popeyes with a new twist

Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.
Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.(Popeyes, CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
(CNN) – Get them while they last.

Popeyes is dropping a new saucy version of its popular chicken sandwich Tuesday.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich features hand-battered crispy chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

What’s new is the sauce: a blend of buttermilk ranch and spicy Buffalo flavoring.

Popeyes says the sandwich will only be available for a limited time, like in 2019, when the restaurant first launched its chicken sandwich.

The sandwich was so popular when it was first introduced, it sold out in a couple of weeks and sparked long lines and confrontations at several Popeyes locations.

Popeyes also kicked off “The Chicken Sandwich War” between fast-food franchises, including McDonald’s, Wendys and KFC. The other fast food restaurants introduced their own version of the chicken sandwich to compete with the Popeyes original.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

