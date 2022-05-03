Contact Troubleshooters
Suspect named in Newburg neighborhood homicide

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Antoine Harris, 33, on a murder charge in the May...
An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Antoine Harris, 33, on a murder charge in the May 2, 2022 shooting death of LaLand N. Hurt, 32, of Louisville.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released the name of a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon in the Newburg neighborhood.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert Antoine Harris, 33, on a murder charge.

Harris is accused of in the shooting death of LaLand N. Hurt, 32, of Louisville, who was found shot around 1:30 p.m. to the 5200 block of Bonita Lane. He was taken to University Hospital where he died from his wounds.

LMPD says their investigation shows the shooting actually happened in the 4400 block of Plantus Place.

Anyone with information on the location of Harris is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips call also be made online by clicking here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

