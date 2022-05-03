Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is accused of killing her two children.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, fire crews were called to Parkway Manor Apartments in the 400 block of Rogers Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a “cutting/stabbing.”

Police say when officers arrived, they found three injured people. All three were taken to the hospital.

Police say two of the victims died at the hospital. The coroner has identified them as 5-year-old Skylar Williams and 13-year-old Deon Williams. The coroner says the siblings died from multiple stab wounds.

The coroner told us the third person involved is the children’s mother, now identified as 43-year-old Nikki James. Police say James has been charged with two counts of murder.

Fayette County Public Schools released this statement about the deaths of Skylar and Deon:

“We are heartbroken over the tragic deaths of Skyler and Deon Williams,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. “Skyler and Deon brought joy and light to their teachers and classmates and we ask our community to uplift all those touched by this unimaginable loss.”

Teams of grief counselors from across the district were at Mary Todd Elementary and Winburn Middle schools today to support students and staff as they absorbed the news. Additional counselors from the district will continue to be available for as long as our students need the extra support.

“I cannot say enough good things about how our team stepped up today to wrap our students and staff in love and care,” Liggins said. “Skyler and Deon were beloved members of the Mary Todd and Winburn families and our entire FCPS community is grieving.”

Classmates and teachers at Mary Todd Elementary remembered Skyler as a bright and independent little girl who was excited about going to kindergarten next year. She loved to draw and play with her friends and delighted in sharing stories about her day. Skyler was eager to learn and was always one of the first students to arrive at school and greet her teachers with hugs.

At Winburn Middle, friends and teachers said Deon embodied the warrior power and spirit of the school. A kind young man who was a friend to all and a helper to his teachers, Deon always tried his best and his positive attitude was contagious. He enjoyed writing and drawing and was involved in many school activities, including Saturday comic workshops, where he came out of his shell and created characters and stories where good always triumphed over evil.

Friends and neighbors are also remembering the two children.

“To do something like that, it’s a very strong, powerful move to make. Especially on your own children. So I just pray for them. And pray that everyone prays for them,” one neighbor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

