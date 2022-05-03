Contact Troubleshooters
US Supreme Court opinion could end abortion in Kentucky, Indiana

Kentucky has a trigger law which would take effect if Roe is overturned. Indiana may call a special session to consider new abortion restrictions.
By Mark Stevens
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade could cause a frenzy of abortion lawmaking in all 50 states if the final opinion stays the same.

Kentucky and Indiana both may ban abortion entirely.

Lawmakers in both states considered restricting abortion during their legislative sessions.

While Indiana did not pass any new laws, Kentucky did, and it already has an abortion ban on the books.

On Louisville’s Market Street, there is a visual representation of the abortion divide.

On the left is a clinic for women who choose to end their pregnancy. On the right is a clinic trying to persuade women to keep their pregnancy.

The decision may no longer be a woman’s choice if the Supreme Court strikes down the case that legalized abortion.

“Kentucky’s law does have a trigger ban, so it would in effect, ban abortion across the state of Kentucky,” Kentucky ACLU Communications Director Angela Cooper said.

Lawmakers in the commonwealth passed additional abortion restrictions at the end of this session. That law is currently being reviewed by a federal judge.

“I’m so honored to stand here for the voiceless, to stand here for the endangered, child in the womb,” State Rep. Nancy Tate. (R-Brandenburg) said.

Other Kentucky officials spoke against the leaked draft on Tuesday morning, including State Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Louisville).

“It’s official; the United States is under minority rule, and that minority doesn’t include women,” Yarmuth said in a tweet. “Forced birth is un-American. Banning abortion means women will die. It’s that devastatingly simple.”

Kentucky’s new law bans abortions after 15 weeks and restricts medication abortions. It may be unneeded, because if the Supreme Court fully overturns Roe, existing Kentucky law would trigger and ban all abortions.

“I have seen people victimized at its worst, young girls 13-years-old raped and impregnated, sometimes even by family members,” Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday. “If that opinion goes through in Kentucky, those victims won’t have any options and I think that they should.”

Indiana does not have a similar trigger provision. However, lawmakers in March asked Governor Eric Holcomb to call a special session to consider stricter abortion legislation if the Supreme Court limits or strikes down Roe. His spokesperson told Indianapolis media he was considering it.

A woman’s right to choose has been legal in all 50 states since 1973. 50 years later, that constitutional right may no longer exist, leaving it up to state lawmakers to choose whether abortion remains legal or not.

The Supreme Court’s term ends June 30.

Its decision on Roe could come down anytime between now and then.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

