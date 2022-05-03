Woman critical after early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that has left a woman in critical condition.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Macon Ave. and found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is being treated at University Hospital.

The case is investigated by the LMPD Homicide Unit due to the severity of the woman’s injuries. LMPD said all persons involved in the shooting are accounted for.

