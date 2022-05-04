Complete list of road closures for Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has provided a complete list of road closures and restricted traffic ahead of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby.

The following list includes closures and no parking zones lasting through the end of Derby Day.

May 4 through May 7 (Road Closed and No Stopping Anytime)

4th Street from Heywood Ave. to Oakdale Ave.

Oakdale Ave. from 4th St. to alley at Churchill Downs Backside Gate

May 4 through May 7 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Restricted Traffic and No Stopping Anytime)

Central Ave. from Taylor Blvd. to Floyd St. (Permitted Vehicles Only)

9th St. from Central Ave. to Heywood Ave. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

North alley of Central Ave. from Taylor Blvd. to Rodman St. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Burton Ave. from Taylor Blvd. to Rodman St. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Lillian Ave. from Taylor Blvd. to Rodman St. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Rodman St. from Central Ave. to Lillian Ave. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

6th St. from Central Ave. to Heywood Ave. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

5th St. from Central Ave. to Heywood Ave. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

4th St. from Central Ave. to Heywood Ave. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

3rd St. from Central Ave. to Brook St. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

3rd St. from Central Ave. to Central Station (Permitted Vehicles Only)

Oakdale Ave. from 3rd St./Southern Pkwy to alley at CD Backside Gate (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

West Alley south of Brown Lot from 3rd St./Southern Pkwy to 4th St. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

4th St. from West Alley to Longfield (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Longfield Ave. from Taylor Blvd. to 4th St. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Queen Ave. from Taylor Blvd. to Warren Ave. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Thornberry from Taylor Blvd. to Warren Ave. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Homeview Dr from Taylor Blvd. to Churchill Downs entrance (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Racine Dr from Taylor Blvd. to Churchill Downs entrance (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Wizard Ave. from Longfield to Queen Ave. (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

Warren Ave. from Thornberry to Homeview (Residents, Guests, or Permitted Vehicles Only)

May 4 through May 7 (No Stopping Anytime)

Winkler Ave. from Algonquin to 3rd St.

3rd St. from Brook St. to Cardinal Blvd.

3rd St. from Central Station to Southern Heights

Southern Pkwy from 3rd St. to Southern Heights

Winn Ave. from 4th St. to Southern Pkwy

5th St. from Longfield Ave. to Florence Ave.

Kenton Ave. from 5th St. to Southern Pkwy

Evelyn Ave. from 5th St. to Southern Pkwy

Fairmont Ave. from 5th St. to Southern Pkwy

Whitney Ave. from 5th St. to Southern Pkwy

Lansing Ave. from 5th St. to Southern Pkwy

Taylor Blvd. from Ashland Ave. to Algonquin

Arcade Ave. from Taylor Blvd. to 7th St.

Dearcy Ave. from Longfield Ave. to Queen Ave.

Bohannon Ave. from Racine Dr. to Queen Ave.

Homeview Dr. from Taylor Blvd. to Churchill Down entrance

May 6 through May 7 starting at 5:30 p.m.

I-264 Ramp to 3rd St.

I-264 Ramp to Taylor Blvd.

