Conversion of soccer stadium underway for Derby night concert

Stagehands worked to erect the stage and protect the playing surface at Lynn Family Stadium...
Stagehands worked to erect the stage and protect the playing surface at Lynn Family Stadium ahead of the concert by Janet Jackson and New Edition on Derby night.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Horses aren’t the only thing that will be in the spotlight on Derby Day. Janet Jackson will be performing with New Edition at the Lynn Family Stadium’s first-ever concert, which is part of the 85° West Music Festival.

WAVE News got an inside look at what it takes to convert the soccer field into a full-fledged concert center.

“Protecting the turf, of course, and then laying down the flooring and just the building of the stage,” said Lakeisha James, of 85° West. “It took a lot of manpower, that’s the main thing I just really want to elaborate on and just the three resources - the protection of the floor, putting the stage together, and that’s it.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Derby night. Tickets are still available online.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

