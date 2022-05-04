Conversion of soccer stadium underway for Derby night concert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Horses aren’t the only thing that will be in the spotlight on Derby Day. Janet Jackson will be performing with New Edition at the Lynn Family Stadium’s first-ever concert, which is part of the 85° West Music Festival.

WAVE News got an inside look at what it takes to convert the soccer field into a full-fledged concert center.

“Protecting the turf, of course, and then laying down the flooring and just the building of the stage,” said Lakeisha James, of 85° West. “It took a lot of manpower, that’s the main thing I just really want to elaborate on and just the three resources - the protection of the floor, putting the stage together, and that’s it.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Derby night. Tickets are still available online.

