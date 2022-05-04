Contact Troubleshooters
Ford shines spotlight on workers in ad set to air during Derby

Ford says plants have enhanced safety and care measures.
Ford says plants have enhanced safety and care measures.(Pexels)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford’s latest campaign shines a spotlight on its builders.

The ad honors all employees, starting with Ford, which claims that it employs more hourly workers than any other company in the United States and assembles more automobiles in the country than any other carmaker.

The segment will make its television debut on Saturday during coverage for the Kentucky Derby.

Ford is also cooperating with organizers of this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. They’ve created a ‘Very Important Builders’ area for staff at their Louisville factories, giving them front-row seats for Churchill Downs’ first turn.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

