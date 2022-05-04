Ford shines spotlight on workers in ad set to air during Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford’s latest campaign shines a spotlight on its builders.

The ad honors all employees, starting with Ford, which claims that it employs more hourly workers than any other company in the United States and assembles more automobiles in the country than any other carmaker.

The segment will make its television debut on Saturday during coverage for the Kentucky Derby.

Ford is also cooperating with organizers of this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. They’ve created a ‘Very Important Builders’ area for staff at their Louisville factories, giving them front-row seats for Churchill Downs’ first turn.

