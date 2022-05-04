Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Clouds hold tough much of the day

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • GREAT STEAMBOAT RACE: Mainly cloudy and cool along the river; temps in the lower 60s with a brisk NW wind
  • THURBY: Tracking a few PM t-storms with much of the action moving in that night
  • OAKS/DERBY OUTLOOK: Some dry time Oaks but PM t-storms are likely, Derby will feature a lighter rain ending

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any sun breaks this morning will get replaced with an overcast sky that will lock in much of the day. That will keep temperatures generally in the 60s for highs.

Clouds will break up a bit more tonight with quiet weather continuing.

Thursday will feature a round (or two) of t-storms in the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will vary on the sun breaks but generally into the 70s. More rounds of rain/thunder into the overnight hours with quite a bit of lightning and heavy rain with some of the t-storm clusters.

Light showers will be possible Derby Day, even for a brief period in the afternoon, with a gradual drying trend into the evening. Get ready for HOT weather as we head into next week!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 4AM Update

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results

Latest News

StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/2
Three life-sized fiberglass horses were unveiled Friday. They will help raise money for people...
Fiberglass horses raise money for tornado victims
Hot air balloons launched from Bowman Field. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts the Great Balloon Race
One neighbor said he has about $60,000 worth of damage to his house.
Glenmary residents rebuilding 2 weeks after tornado hit neighborhood