FORECAST: Clouds hold tough much of the day

WEATHER HEADLINES

GREAT STEAMBOAT RACE: Mainly cloudy and cool along the river; temps in the lower 60s with a brisk NW wind

THURBY: Tracking a few PM t-storms with much of the action moving in that night

OAKS/DERBY OUTLOOK: Some dry time Oaks but PM t-storms are likely, Derby will feature a lighter rain ending

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any sun breaks this morning will get replaced with an overcast sky that will lock in much of the day. That will keep temperatures generally in the 60s for highs.

Clouds will break up a bit more tonight with quiet weather continuing.

Thursday will feature a round (or two) of t-storms in the afternoon/evening hours. Temperatures will vary on the sun breaks but generally into the 70s. More rounds of rain/thunder into the overnight hours with quite a bit of lightning and heavy rain with some of the t-storm clusters.

Light showers will be possible Derby Day, even for a brief period in the afternoon, with a gradual drying trend into the evening. Get ready for HOT weather as we head into next week!

