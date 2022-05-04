FORECAST: Rain chances for Thurby, Oaks and Derby

WEATHER HEADLINES

THURBY: Scattered afternoon storms, increasing at night

OAKS: Rain likely very early Friday - after a break expect afternoon storms

DERBY: Light showers early gradually ending

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy and cool overnight. Lows fall into the 50s. Scattered showers and storms return Thursday, with the majority of the rain arriving through the second half of the day.

There will be some breaks in the rain at times, with the heaviest taking place near and after midnight. Highs in the 70s.

Additional showers and storms continue through Thursday night with a 100% chance of rain. Temperatures fall into the 60s.

Showers and storms are likely through the pre-dawn hours of Oaks morning. Rain chances look to taper off briefly around midday, before picking back up in intensity and coverage area through the afternoon and evening hours of Friday night. Highs in the 70s.

The strength of the storms Friday afternoon will be highly dependent on how fast and if the precipitation and cloud cover diminishes from earlier in the day. This would allow instability to build and consequently allow for stronger storms to develop.

Rain will become much lighter Friday evening becoming more scattered. The scattered showers may linger into early Saturday before completely fading away by late afternoon/evening.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.