Homicide victim identified

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the woman who died after being shot early Tuesday morning has been released.

Louisville Metro police called to the 300 block of Macon Ave. around 6:30 a.m. May 3 found the victim, Ashley Foster, 20, of Louisville, with gunshot wounds. Foster was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died approximately one hour later.

PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting

A suspect has been charged in Foster’s death. Michael Coates, 39, was arrested in the 2000 block of Frankfort Ave. Coates was armed a handgun and had small amounts of marijuana in his possession.

Michael Coates
Michael Coates(LMDC)

His arrest report says Coates told detectives he shot Foster before leaving the residence.

Coates is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking in marijuana. He is scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

