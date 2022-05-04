Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Horse betters watching Derby 148 with bated breath following Medina Spirit scandal

Mandaloun was eventually declared the winner of Kentucky Derby 147 after Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone.
By Nick Picht
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The aroma of the Kentucky Derby is fragrant in Stacey Hayes’ South End home. The watercolor paintings and bourbon bottles on the bar cart reveal that horseracing culture runs in her veins.

“I love Derby season,” Hayes said. “I would consider it my favorite holiday - a Kentucky holiday.”

Perhaps the greatest clue into how much Hayes’ loves horseracing is a little black book with scores of statistics inscribed inside.

Her partner Eric’s bet book is a running tally of previous wagers.

“(He likes) Pick 3′s, depending on how big a stake it is,” Hayes said. “And then he’ll go through based on how much he wants to spend per bet and then pick the horses from that.”

The secrets of triumph and tragedy, victories and losses over the years are contained within this gambling holy grail. There’s either a fairly decent bet or a really awful beat written somewhere in there, depending on how it’s looked at: Hayes bet on Mandaloun, the eventual Kentucky Derby 147 winner. With that said, she never got a payday.

“I think a lot of people had money on Mandaloun, which was kind of devastating at the end of the day,” Hayes said. “It almost felt like we were deceived.”

Andy Farris’ story is similar.

“It was, it was somewhere around 20-1, 25-1 (on Derby day) and I had a future bet on it, so that would’ve paid even more,” Farris said. “I think I had him at 50-1.”

Because of the way things played out, Farris, Hayes, and numerous others did not get their payouts. Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, was the first to cross the finish line, but after a few days, Medina Spirit’s post-race drug test confirmed that betamethasone was present in the horse’s system on race day. Medina Spirit was disqualified after months of back-and-forth, and Mandaloun was finally declared the winner.

As is customary, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission declared the race results official minutes after the race was over, locking in the pari-mutuel payouts, which meant Medina Spirit bettors cashed regardless of the horse’s eventual disqualification.

“And it’s just, you know, you sometimes forget about it,” Farris said. “But then again, sometimes you remember it in the very back of your mind.”

Farris and Hayes told WAVE News that, despite their heartbreak, they intend to wager on the horses running in Kentucky Derby 148, with last year’s events still fresh in their minds.

“Kind of makes you want to get back at them again,” Farris said. “Maybe you want to hit that even bigger score and make up for last year’s loss that you should’ve had maybe. Revenge, revenge would be a good word.”

“Like I said, this is a gamble and I guess this is part of it,” Hayes said.

Whether this year’s ticket’s a winner or loser, Hayes said she may record it in the bet book to preserve history - in case it repeats itself.

“Oh yeah it’s definitely a story to tell,” Hayes said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain chances for Thurby, Oaks and Derby
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Newcomer Academy is helping some of Louisville's youngest refugees get into the Derby spirit...
Newcomer Academy students from around globe plan Derby fashion show
Ford says plants have enhanced safety and care measures.
Ford shines spotlight on workers in ad set to air during Derby
Jazmon Miles, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and charged with possession with the...
Louisville man federally indicted for possession of methamphetamines, firearms
Three recordings of phone calls between Bob Baffert and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission...
Baffert angry, defiant in recorded calls after banned drug found in Medina Spirit’s system
Mandaloun was eventually declared the winner of Kentucky Derby 147 after Medina Spirit tested...
Horse betters watching Derby 148 with bated breath following Medina Spirit scandal