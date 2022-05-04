Contact Troubleshooters
Judge orders Quintez Brown to stay in jail until federal trial

Quintez Brown, accused of attempting to shoot and kill mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, will...
Quintez Brown, accused of attempting to shoot and kill mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, will remain in federal custody as an appeal was filed for a judge's ruling on home incarceration.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A district judge has ordered that the man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his office on Valentine’s Day to stay in jail pending the conclusion of a federal trial.

Quintez Brown was federally indicted on April 6 for charges relating to the shooting in Greenberg’s Butchertown office on Feb. 14.

Brown’s attorneys have argued for his release from prison until his trial, previously stating the U.S. Probation Office had recommended a pretrial release and that there was little focus on Brown’s mental health or current danger to the public.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton addressed Brown’s danger to the public in an order filed in the U.S. District Court Western District of Kentucky.

The judge stated previously presented evidence showing firearms purchases and actions prior to the shooting “contains ample evidence of continuing dangerousness.”

Evidence had also been presented from Brown’s search history, where he had searched for Greenberg’s home and business addresses before the shooting, looking up how to empty a backward loaded bullet, and had also searched for the office of Jeffersontown mayor Bill Dieruf on the day of the shooting.

He argued the defense’s calls for release considered the incidents as “independent rather than interlinked,” and that when considered as a whole, Brown’s evidence of dangerousness leans in favor of detention as opposed to release.

The order states Brown poses a flight risk as his previous disappearance to New York could suggest the ability to flee Louisville “despite his longstanding ties to the community.”

The judge also argued the proposed conditions on release could not assure the safety to the community, as previous steps taken during home incarceration could not ensure Brown would not leave the house or avoid detection by law enforcement.

Brown is set to remain in custody until the conclusion of his trial. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on June 9, according to court documents.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

