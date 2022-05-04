Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kitten recovering after being rescued from Las Vegas dumpster fire

The Animal Foundation is treating the kitten, which they named Savannah, in their kitten nursery.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - A 4-week-old kitten was rescued from a dumpster fire in Las Vegas.

The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas is treating the kitten, which they named Savannah, in their kitten nursery. The shelter doesn’t have many details on how Savannah was caught in the fire, but she suffered burnt paws, singed fur and whiskers, KVVU reported.

Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire
Savannah, kitten saved from dumpster fire(The Animal Foundation)

Savannah is on medication to help with pain and is in an incubator to warm her up. The Animal Foundation said she will be going to a foster home to heal.

To donate to Savannah’s care, visit animalfoundation.com/savannah.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain chances for Thurby, Oaks and Derby
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Ukraine: Russia using ‘missile terrorism’ in wide attacks
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 photo, a U.S. border patrol officer directs a Nicaraguan migrant...
US quietly expands asylum limits while preparing to end them
Newcomer Academy is helping some of Louisville's youngest refugees get into the Derby spirit...
Newcomer Academy students from around globe plan Derby fashion show
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were presented with gifts from the visiting...
Team USA honored at White House
FILE - Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee