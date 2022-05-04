Louisville-area roundtable takes closer look at drug addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Addiction experts, law enforcement, and families who have lost loved ones all met at the Hillview Police Department, looking to find better ways to address drug addiction.

Wednesday’s roundtable discussion was organized by congressman Brett Guthrie.

Sharon Hoover, one of the guests at the event, held up a picture of her and her son on Mother’s Day.

“He never missed a Mother’s Day,” Hoover said. “He was my only child and he left me no grandchildren.”

She told the story of her son who died of a fentanyl overdose. He had degenerative bone disease and needed pain management, but he felt he wasn’t prescribed enough. So he went somewhere else to get more.

“The very first time he went to the street and before he got out of the apartment where he bought oxycontin, he was dead,” Hoover said.

Rita Bishop’s son also passed away from a fentanyl overdose.

She recalled the story of that fateful day, a day that was supposed to be happy, because her daughter was set to get engaged that night.

“I told somebody at my work, I said ‘Nothing can mess this day up,’” Bishop said. “Well, that afternoon, I get a phone call and Gretchen is going ‘Mom, come home. Dalton is unresponsive.’”

He had taken just half a pill of what he thought was oxycontin, another strong medication.

“When the autopsy came back, that half a pill was 100% fentanyl,” Bishop said. “So he had no chance.”

Bishop’s son was the driving force behind “Dalton’s Law,” which makes importing fentanyl a class C felony.

Recovery facilities explained their process of treating addiction, while law enforcement talked about their experiences dealing with people on the streets.

“Our disease is chronic and our disease are progressive,” Ana Blakey of Seven Counties Services said. “And if we don’t get the treatment that we need, it will be fatal.”

“I think I’ve given more Narcan as a police officer than I did when I was a paramedic,” Sheriff Derek Robbins of Boyle County said. “I’m still a paramedic, but we used to buy Narcan and we’d have to throw it away because it would go to waste.

Fentanyl overdoses are up in the U.S. The DEA has seized almost two thousand pounds of the highly abused narcotic in just the first three months of 2022 alone.

Last year, the DEA said they captured more than 15,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill every single American.

Guthrie felt he accomplished what he set out to do at the roundtable. He continues work on legislation that addresses the problem of addiction and drugs in the U.S.

