Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville man federally indicted for possession of methamphetamines, firearms

Jazmon Miles, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and charged with possession with the...
Jazmon Miles, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been federally charged after possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and illegally owning firearms.

Jazmon Miles, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Court records show Miles, a multi-time convicted felon, was taken into custody in Louisville on Jan. 13 after officials discovered more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and two illegally owned firearms.

Miles is scheduled for appearance in federal court, where he would face a minimum penalty of 10 years if convicted, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Louisville Metro Police, the ATF and DEA are handling investigation into the case.

Miles is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain chances for Thurby, Oaks and Derby
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Newcomer Academy is helping some of Louisville's youngest refugees get into the Derby spirit...
Newcomer Academy students from around globe plan Derby fashion show
Ford says plants have enhanced safety and care measures.
Ford shines spotlight on workers in ad set to air during Derby
Presentation Academy, a preparatory high school for young women, is taking part in the Red Sand...
Louisville school raising awareness about human trafficking and exploitation
Three recordings of phone calls between Bob Baffert and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission...
Baffert angry, defiant in recorded calls after banned drug found in Medina Spirit’s system