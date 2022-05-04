Louisville man federally indicted for possession of methamphetamines, firearms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been federally charged after possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and illegally owning firearms.

Jazmon Miles, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Court records show Miles, a multi-time convicted felon, was taken into custody in Louisville on Jan. 13 after officials discovered more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and two illegally owned firearms.

Miles is scheduled for appearance in federal court, where he would face a minimum penalty of 10 years if convicted, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Louisville Metro Police, the ATF and DEA are handling investigation into the case.

Miles is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.

