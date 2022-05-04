Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville school raising awareness about human trafficking and exploitation

Presentation Academy, a preparatory high school for young women, is taking part in the Red Sand...
Presentation Academy, a preparatory high school for young women, is taking part in the Red Sand Project.(WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Presentation Academy, a preparatory high school for young women, is taking part in the Red Sand Project.

It’s a participatory artwork created by Molly Gochman that uses sidewalk interventions and earthwork installations to create opportunities for people to question, connect and take action against vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking and exploitation.

They are purposefully doing it now because the Kentucky Derby can be one of the worst events for trafficking.

”The Red Sand kinda symbolizes the people who have fallen through the cracks due to sex trafficking,” said Lily Norton, a senior at Presentation Academy. “And we’re kind of just here to show they’re not forgotten and we remember them and we’re hear to stand with them.”

The red sand project says globally -- an estimated 40.3 million individuals live in slavery, whether in forced marriages, forced labor, or for sexual exploitation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

