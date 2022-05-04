Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville stores seeing record-breaking sales this Derby season

The closer it gets to Derby, the more packed it is inside Pix Shoes in Downtown Louisville.
By Tori Gessner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The closer it gets to Derby, the more packed it is inside Pix Shoes in Downtown Louisville.

On Tuesday, it was almost impossible to walk around the store, according to owner Carolyn Hampton.

She said that’s a good problem.

“This is my Derby,” Hampton said. “I’ve never been to the Kentucky Derby. This is my Derby. Come January, it’s game on. Derby starts at the end of January for me and is over at 6 o’clock in the evening, and hopefully I get to watch a little bit of the race. That’s my Derby.”

This year, Hampton should be standing in the winner’s circle, because Pix Shoes has made more sales than ever before.

“Have done this for 49 years, and this, by far, has been the best Derby season ever,” Hampton said.

Pix Shoes is Hampton’s livelihood, and this year she’s made up for lost time thanks to COVID-19 and a half-capacity track.

“It was sad,” Hampton said. “It was very sad, because this is my happy time, and it’s really my year, because we have Easter, Derby, Mother’s Day. Those are three major times of my year, and I missed them.”

Following two years of slow business, Hampton’s customers have been picking fascinators over hats in bright, bold colors to wear during the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

It’s a similar story at That Cute Little Shop off Brownsboro Rd. The dresses, fascinators, and accessories have been flying off the shelves, with more merchandise coming in every day.

Sales associate Julia Hext told WAVE News customers are picking pink, white, and purple most often for their Derby outfits.

Wednesday was the first day in a while that people weren’t lined up outside waiting for the store to open.

“I feel like people are more ready than ever to get out there and get to the track, so we have been busier than we imagined,” Hext said. “It has been great. We’re in this new location in our Louisville store, and we’ve had people from all over come find us to shop for a Derby outfit.”

The mad rush to find a Derby outfit isn’t over either. Both That Cute Little Shop and Pix Shoes plan to stay open on Derby Day.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain chances for Thurby, Oaks and Derby
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Newcomer Academy is helping some of Louisville's youngest refugees get into the Derby spirit...
Newcomer Academy students from around globe plan Derby fashion show
Ford says plants have enhanced safety and care measures.
Ford shines spotlight on workers in ad set to air during Derby
Three recordings of phone calls between Bob Baffert and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission...
Baffert angry, defiant in recorded calls after banned drug found in Medina Spirit’s system
The closer it gets to Derby, the more packed it is inside Pix Shoes in Downtown Louisville.
Louisville stores seeing record-breaking sales this Derby season
Mandaloun was eventually declared the winner of Kentucky Derby 147 after Medina Spirit tested...
Horse betters watching Derby 148 with bated breath following Medina Spirit scandal