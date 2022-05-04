Missing girl, 14, sought by FBI after allegedly leaving Kentucky foster home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI’s Louisville branch is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen on May 1 at her foster home in Scottsville.

According to the FBI, Jamona Pickett, 14, has a history of running away, and she allegedly took clothes with her when she left her foster home.

Pickett is described as Black with brown eyes and black hair, and approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall. She is said to weigh about 140 pounds.

If anyone has information about Pickett’s location, they can reach the FBI’s Louisville Field Office at (502) 263-6000. Send an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.

