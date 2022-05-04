Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Missing girl, 14, sought by FBI after allegedly leaving Kentucky foster home

Jamona Pickett was last seen on May 1.
Jamona Pickett was last seen on May 1.(FBI Louisville)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI’s Louisville branch is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen on May 1 at her foster home in Scottsville.

According to the FBI, Jamona Pickett, 14, has a history of running away, and she allegedly took clothes with her when she left her foster home.

Pickett is described as Black with brown eyes and black hair, and approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall. She is said to weigh about 140 pounds.

If anyone has information about Pickett’s location, they can reach the FBI’s Louisville Field Office at (502) 263-6000. Send an online tip to tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
FORECAST: Rain chances for Thurby, Oaks and Derby
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Newcomer Academy is helping some of Louisville's youngest refugees get into the Derby spirit...
Newcomer Academy students from around globe plan Derby fashion show
Ford says plants have enhanced safety and care measures.
Ford shines spotlight on workers in ad set to air during Derby
Jazmon Miles, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday and charged with possession with the...
Louisville man federally indicted for possession of methamphetamines, firearms
Three recordings of phone calls between Bob Baffert and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission...
Baffert angry, defiant in recorded calls after banned drug found in Medina Spirit’s system
Mandaloun was eventually declared the winner of Kentucky Derby 147 after Medina Spirit tested...
Horse betters watching Derby 148 with bated breath following Medina Spirit scandal