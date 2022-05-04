Contact Troubleshooters
Napravnik describes ‘tragic loss’ of 20-year-old exercise trainer Callie Witt

Callie Witt
Callie Witt(Jamie Martinez Photography)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone close to the exercise trainer who died last week after being thrown off her horse is talking about her untimely death.

Callie Witt, 20, was working with trainer Joe Sharp on a Keeneland training track. She was riding an unraced 2-year-old horse when she fell off and hit a post or railing. She died not long after that.

Sharp’s wife, jockey Rosie Napravnik, spoke with WAVE News about the young woman’s death. Napravnik was the first female jockey to ever ride in all three Triple Crown races in the same year.

“We’re all here with accepting the fact that this is how dangerous this sport is,” Napravnik said. “There’s really no words to express how tragic this loss is, but the only thing that we as a barn, as Joe’s barn, were able to take away from it was that Callie — this was all she wanted to do.”

Officials at Keeneland said Witt was training to become a jockey. One of Witt’s ponies was used as a tribute horse for her on April 29, the last day of racing at the Keeneland Spring Meet.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

