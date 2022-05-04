Newcomer Academy students from around globe plan Derby fashion show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is home to a large number of refugees who are learning how to live in the United States, which is why Newcomer Academy is helping the youngest of them get into the spirit of the Kentucky Derby this week.

Newcomer Academy middle school students, with many from around the world, are collaborating to plan and execute a global fashion show. The show seeks to encourage students who are new to the country by uniting their cultures.

A Syrian student told WAVE they are filled with excitement at the idea of seeing all of their hard work pay off.

“They will really like it because we have been working on it a lot, and it is going to be very beautiful,” Salsabil Kouy, a Newcomer Academy 8th grader, said.

The fashion show is set to be held on Thursday, May 5.

