Safety at the track: Churchill Downs helping you avoid minor injuries Derby weekend

Thousands of items have been unloaded that are meant to help the hundreds of thousands of people expected to walk through the gates of Churchill Downs during De
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After two years of limited or no attendance, fans will be back at Churchill Downs for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. Inside the gates, safety is a top priority for Churchill Downs for fans attending the big race.

On Wednesday, Norton Sports Health unloaded thousands of items meant to help the hundreds of thousands of people expected to walk through the gates of Churchill Downs Derby weekend: sunscreen, bandages, hand sanitizer.

On top of protecting fans, Norton is also teaming with Churchill Downs to keep jockeys safe and healthy at the Norton Jockey Care Clinic. As for the fans, booths are set up around Churchill Downs to help with a few known injuries.

”The most common injury is typically shoe injuries. Blisters,” said Norton Sports Health Director Sam Zuege. “Folks wear their finest and don’t prepare for the mileage they’re going to put on those feet, so we’re here to try to support that so they don’t need to reach the physicians or nurse.”

The other thing people tend to forget, Zuege said, is how long they’ll be in the sun.

“We really pray and hope for the sunshine to be out, but we know that folks sometimes forget that sunscreen,” said Zuege, “so we’re here to try to help make that sun day a little smoother as they get back into normalcy.”

If burns from the sun get too serious, Norton also has thousands of bottles of aloe to hand out.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Churchill Downs (Source: WAVE News)
