Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain is expected Thurby through Derby.

The rain won’t ruin the races, though, and there are still ways you can avoid getting soaked and stay safe.

Darren Rogers, Churchill Downs’ spokesman, said 46 percent of the time the track gets some sort of measurable rainfall. The most was 3.15 inches in 2018.

Rogers said some tips to stay dry include dressing prepared to get wet. Rain ponchos are a perfect solution to keep those fascinators dry.

He said although umbrellas are not allowed inside, he recommended buying an umbrella from the dollar store, especially if you have to walk a short distance to get here after parking.

Just be prepared to throw away that umbrella at the entry gate, Rogers said.

“If you are doing a park and walk from over at the Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium, or walking a short distance off ground, most every entrance gate at Churchill Downs has bins,” Rogers said. “Take a dollar and then grab one on the way out.”

Rogers said those in the infield might have to relish in the mud like in years past.

However, Rogers said there will be plenty of space on the frontside for people to seek shelter.

There are only two weather alerts that could cause race delays. The first is lightning strikes. If any lightning is detected within eight miles of the racetrack, an alert will go out, Rogers said.

The second is if there is a wash out of the race track. Rogers said a safe racing surface is top priority for the horses.

“Whenever there is inclement weather, they do what is known as floating the track,” Rogers said. “Where they pack the dirt down. The water will sit on top. Run off to the inside. There are certain horses that absolutely love it and relish it.”

Although umbrellas are not allowed at the track, you can bring strollers and diaper bags if you are bringing a child.

For a complete list of items you can bring to Churchill Downs through Derby weekend, click or tap here.

