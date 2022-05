Cloudy but quiet today.

Then we get ready for (3) waves of t-storms Thursday into Oaks.

1) Possible Thursday Afternoon---highly conditional

2) Thursday Evening-- more likely

3) Friday Afternoon---conditional on heating but more wind shear to work with

Then we get into a lighter rain setup for at least parts of Derby Day.

Then next week, HOT!

