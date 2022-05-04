Suspect in Powell Co. shooting arrested after ‘extensive foot chase’

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say the suspect in an early morning shooting that left one person critically injured is now in custody.

According to Stanton Police Department, 21-year-old Aaron Couch has been taken into custody after an “extensive foot chase.”

Aaron Couch, 21. (Powell Co. Detention Center)

Police say the shooting happened inside a car at Pine Creek Apartments in Stanton, just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. We are told Couch shot a man and then took off.

A woman who lives in this apartment complex told us the shooting happened during a disagreement over her car that got way out of hand. She didn’t want to be identified but said the shooting happened because she wanted her car back, but had no idea it would go this way.

“I wanted my car back. He wouldn’t give it back. He stayed gone and that’s why they even were here. To get my keys back,” she said. “I didn’t, didn’t know this was going to happen. I would have let him keep my car. I don’t care.”

The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The woman we spoke with said he had been shot in the head and it looked really bad.

Due to Couch’s last known location, before he was caught, being close to Powell County Middle and High School, school officials decided to transition to an NTI day for Wednesday.

Around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, police say they got a tip that Couch was in the Brush Creek/Little Brush Creek Rd. area.

While officers were conducting a canvas of the area, they saw someone matching Couch’s description in a field off Brush Creek Road. Officers yelled commands for the person to stop, but he started running. Officers chased Couch up an embankment, down a cliffside and finally onto the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway, where police say Couch crossed both lanes and ran for another mile in the eastbound lane before finally being taken into custody.

Couch is facing assault charges in connection with the shooting, but police say those charges could be upgraded if the condition of the victim changes.

We checked into Crouch’s criminal history and discovered he has also been charged with minor offenses such as criminal trespassing, menacing, fleeing or evading, with the most serious charge being attempted robbery. Records show he pleaded guilty to most of those and served time in jail.

