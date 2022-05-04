Contact Troubleshooters
TARC offering fare-free rides for Oaks, Derby

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City will be offering fare-free rides throughout the Kentucky Oaks and Derby to make sure people get home safely.

Fare-free rides from 4 a.m. Friday to the end of service Saturday is being offered by TARC through a partnership with Molson Coors, as part of the Blue Moon Free Rides Program.

The company said in a release it is celebrating responsibility by offering free and safe transportation during Derby festivities.

“Whether you’re celebrating on Derby Eve or headed to the race track on Saturday, we’re providing a free and safe option to all this Derby weekend,” Tami Garrison, Community Affairs Director said in a release. “It’s programs like Free Rides that make me proud to work for a company so committed to leaving a positive impact on the communities it serves.”

Molson Coors said nearly nine million people have taken advantage of the Free Rides program over the course of three decades.

TARC will be operating its normal service on all fixed routes for both days, with fares to all destinations being free between Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited to be partnering with Molson Coors for the return of the Blue Moon Free Rides program this year,” said Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC. “The program serves those throughout the greater Louisville area, so no matter where you might be celebrating around the city, we make it easy for residents and visitors to get home safely on Friday and Saturday.”

For more information and to check bus routes, visit TARC’s website.

