ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms Friday will impact Oaks plans

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for Grayson and Green counties until 10 p.m. tonight

OAKS ALERT DAY: Strong to briefly severe storms with gusty wind and lightning hazards

DERBY: Light showers and drizzle possible, especially early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shower and storm chances increase tonight, with chances increasing especially just after midnight and into the predawn hours of Oaks Day morning. A few storms could be on the gusty side with torrential rain possible. Lows in the 60s.

An ALERT DAY is in place for Oaks Day. The chance of strong to severe storms is possible between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the primary impacts including strong winds, hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Stay dry and stay safe! More updates to come.

Lingering showers continue into Friday night. Off and on showers will be likely with a 40% chance of rain as lows fall into the 50s. Hit or miss drizzle and/or light showers will still be around on Derby Day. It will be a drier day overall, with best chances of rain shaping up through the morning and midday hours. A cool and cloudy setup is likely with highs in the low 60s.

Mother’s Day for Sunday looks dry and warmer with a return to the 70s, but it’s next week when the heat cranks up!

Our first 90 degree day of 2022 is possible early in the next workweek as a ridge of high pressure takes control of our weather. Small storm chances will return by late next week as the same area of low pressure plaguing us with active weather right now makes a U-turn and moves back in from the east.

