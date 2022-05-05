Beshear predicts leeway for some action on medical cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is sounding increasingly confident that he’ll have the leeway to take “at least some executive action” to make medical marijuana legally accessible in Kentucky.

It’s the governor’s strongest signal yet that he might singlehandedly allow medical marijuana for Kentuckians suffering from certain medical conditions.

His prediction Thursday comes as his legal team reviews his options on a long-running issue that stalled in the legislature.

The Democratic governor first floated the possibility of executive action a month ago. Since then, the latest bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the Republican-led state Senate.

