Beshear predicts leeway for some action on medical cannabis

Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana(wafb)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is sounding increasingly confident that he’ll have the leeway to take “at least some executive action” to make medical marijuana legally accessible in Kentucky.

It’s the governor’s strongest signal yet that he might singlehandedly allow medical marijuana for Kentuckians suffering from certain medical conditions.

His prediction Thursday comes as his legal team reviews his options on a long-running issue that stalled in the legislature.

Beshear announces action on medical marijuana in Kentucky

The Democratic governor first floated the possibility of executive action a month ago. Since then, the latest bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the Republican-led state Senate.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

