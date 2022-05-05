Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain returns this afternoon; Alert Day Friday

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS: FRIDAY (5/6/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers this afternoon/evening with thunderstorms across southern areas
  • OAKS DAY: Alert Day is in place due to the threat of heavy rain, thunder, strong winds, and even some hail.
  • DERBY DAY: Cloudy and cool with pockets of light rain or drizzle possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see clouds increase as the day goes along with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in this afternoon. Highs today warm well into the 70s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms march through the region this evening. Some thunderstorms during the late afternoon/evening could become severe with damaging winds the main threat. We transition to rounds of rain tonight; these continue into Friday.

An Alert Day is in place for Oaks Day as strong thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. These storms can produce heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Despite the rain, highs still look to climb into the 70s. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday evening before it all fades to just scattered showers. Temperatures fall into the 50s by Friday morning.

Light showers will be possible Derby Day, even for a brief period in the afternoon; overall, there looks to be a gradual drying trend into the evening. Next week looks more like summer with warm/humid conditions.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, May 5th, 2022

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday Midday, May 5th, 2022
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/5
Churchill Downs
Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby
The rain won’t ruin the races and there are still ways you can avoid getting soaked and stay...
Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby