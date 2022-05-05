FORECAST: Rain returns this afternoon; Alert Day Friday

ALERT DAYS: FRIDAY (5/6/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS: Scattered showers this afternoon/evening with thunderstorms across southern areas

OAKS DAY: Alert Day is in place due to the threat of heavy rain, thunder, strong winds, and even some hail.

DERBY DAY: Cloudy and cool with pockets of light rain or drizzle possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see clouds increase as the day goes along with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in this afternoon. Highs today warm well into the 70s.

Additional showers and thunderstorms march through the region this evening. Some thunderstorms during the late afternoon/evening could become severe with damaging winds the main threat. We transition to rounds of rain tonight; these continue into Friday.

An Alert Day is in place for Oaks Day as strong thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. These storms can produce heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Despite the rain, highs still look to climb into the 70s. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday evening before it all fades to just scattered showers. Temperatures fall into the 50s by Friday morning.

Light showers will be possible Derby Day, even for a brief period in the afternoon; overall, there looks to be a gradual drying trend into the evening. Next week looks more like summer with warm/humid conditions.

