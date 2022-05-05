Contact Troubleshooters
Indiana’s $125 taxpayer refund begins to rollout

Governor Eric Holcomb.
Governor Eric Holcomb.(Governor Eric Holcomb's YouTube)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
(WNDU) - Hoosiers should be receiving a $125 dollar automatic taxpayer refund!

Last month, Governor Holcomb announced the refund would total around an estimated $545 million, quoting conservative fiscal leadership as a primary reason for the overflow.

Refunds are now being sent through direct deposit for those who have filed their income taxes and provided their bank information on their return.

The direct deposits are expected to continue through July.

Paper checks will be issued beginning in late July and continue through August with the goal of completing all refunds by September 1.

